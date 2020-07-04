Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,296 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $183,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,171. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $442.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $448.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

