Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,392 ($29.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.15) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,231 ($27.46).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,278 ($28.03) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($22.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,508 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,304.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,265.33.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

