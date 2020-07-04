Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

