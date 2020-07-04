93,727 Shares in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.24% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

