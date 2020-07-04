$857.27 Million in Sales Expected for IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will announce sales of $857.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.74 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of TFII opened at $36.44 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

