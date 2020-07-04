$821.74 Million in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $821.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $883.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.53.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,251 shares of company stock worth $100,114,785. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.66. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

