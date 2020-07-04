$674.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $674.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.90 million. Pentair reported sales of $799.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $37.42 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.