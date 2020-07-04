$599.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to report sales of $599.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.21 million and the lowest is $594.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $791.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TROX opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tronox by 3,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Tronox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

