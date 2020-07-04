55,082 Shares in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Quotient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quotient by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quotient by 78.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth $149,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Quotient Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.