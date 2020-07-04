4,791 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,248,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.71 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.