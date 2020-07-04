$372.53 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $372.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.63 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $420.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

