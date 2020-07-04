$288.26 Million in Sales Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) to announce $288.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.15 million to $288.37 million. WP Carey posted sales of $305.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 106.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

