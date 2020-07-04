$28.60 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $28.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.64 million and the lowest is $26.56 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $36.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $143.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $146.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.11 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $165.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%.
Shares of IIIV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.
