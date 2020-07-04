$28.60 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $28.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.64 million and the lowest is $26.56 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $36.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $143.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $146.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.11 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $165.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of IIIV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.