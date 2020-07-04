2,417 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,198,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,801,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

