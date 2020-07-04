24,000 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 6,770.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $18,235,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.91. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.