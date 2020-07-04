$216.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $216.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.78 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $226.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $886.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $911.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $908.31 million, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $929.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after purchasing an additional 173,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 40.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 107.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

