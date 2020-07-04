$202.04 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $202.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $199.08 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $810.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $814.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $930.75 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $867.96 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of -0.17.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

