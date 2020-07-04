$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.72 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 14,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.