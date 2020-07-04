$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $94.35 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

