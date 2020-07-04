17,757 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

