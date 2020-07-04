$167.42 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $167.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.80 million and the highest is $170.04 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $169.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $686.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.54 million to $691.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $673.26 million, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $673.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $4,758,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

