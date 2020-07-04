14,790 Shares in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,090 shares of company stock valued at $867,532 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

