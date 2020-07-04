13,811 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.