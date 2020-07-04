$133.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $133.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $136.58 billion. Walmart reported sales of $130.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $545.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.52 billion to $549.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $552.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.68 billion to $561.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.21 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

