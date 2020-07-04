$110.57 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $110.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.85 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $459.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $463.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.62 million, with estimates ranging from $518.70 million to $579.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.66 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

