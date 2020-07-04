10,215 Shares in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LG Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

LPL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.