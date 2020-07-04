$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 808,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

