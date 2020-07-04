$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

