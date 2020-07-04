$0.99 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,651,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,030 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

