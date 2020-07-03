Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.37. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 120,392 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $84.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.