Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

