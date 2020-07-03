Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.