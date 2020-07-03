Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.
Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
