ZOONO Group (ASX:ZNO) Trading Down 4.8%

ZOONO Group Limited (ASX:ZNO)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.76 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.22), approximately 1,274,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.87 ($1.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.78.

In related news, insider Donald Clarke sold 230,000 shares of ZOONO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.14), for a total transaction of A$381,340.00 ($261,191.78).

Zoono Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of a range of antimicrobial products worldwide. The company's products include hand sanitizers, textile applicators, mould remediation, and surface sanitizers. It serves manufacturing, medicine, science, agriculture, viticulture, finance, FMCG, IT, entertainment, hospitality, catering, transport, child care, and livestock industries.

