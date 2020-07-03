ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.40, 1,650,332 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,124,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

