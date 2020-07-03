Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to “Hold”

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCHYY. HSBC cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

