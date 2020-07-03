Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

YEXT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,661,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,525.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,784 shares of company stock worth $5,771,358 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $15,955,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $282,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

