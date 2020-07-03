Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $114.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

