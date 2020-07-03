Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. American Tower posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,493 shares of company stock worth $2,035,377. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Park National Corp OH grew its position in American Tower by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Tower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in American Tower by 121.4% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.91. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

