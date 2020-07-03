Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Wendys stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter worth $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

