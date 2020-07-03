Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.62 Billion

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $19.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 billion. Target posted sales of $18.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $82.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.97 billion to $83.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.23 billion to $86.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.