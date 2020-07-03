York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of York Water worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of York Water by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of York Water by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of York Water by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of York Water in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

YORW stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $624.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.16. York Water Co has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

