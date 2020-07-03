Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,093 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 319,818 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $211,904,000 after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,496 shares of company stock worth $970,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $95.29 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

