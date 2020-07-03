Xeris Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,370 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,270% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

