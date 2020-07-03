WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 0.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.41, approximately 11,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.30 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

