Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.39. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 58,997,454 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.56.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

