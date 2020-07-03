Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $26.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 16108010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.56.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.