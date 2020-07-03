William Rucker Buys 100,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) insider William Rucker bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($66,453.36).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 56.95 ($0.70) on Friday. Marston’s PLC has a one year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.83).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

