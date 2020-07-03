William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATNM opened at $0.33 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

