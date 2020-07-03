Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.