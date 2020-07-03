Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.58.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
