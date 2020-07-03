White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $897.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,894.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

